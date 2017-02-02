Over 1100 resigned from the church for gay liturgy

On Monday the Church allowed for gay marriage in the Norwegian Church. The same day 807 people left the Church.

The number of resignations this one day is about 15 times higher than a week before the decision, writes Our Country.

The day after, 332 people reportedly left, putting 1,139 people signed up out of The Norwegian church within just two days after the decision on same-gender marriage.

By comparison, 1,426 people left the Norwegian Church throughout October.

Resignation peak was set on 15 August last year, the same day the church opened for electronic withdrawal. When notified more than 10,000 church members left.

