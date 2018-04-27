“The 12th man” receives an award at the Moscow International Film Festival

Harald Zwart’s war film “The 12th Man” was awarded the Public Prize during the Moscow International Film Festival on Thursday.

More than 50,000 people took part in what is the second oldest film festival in the world, after the Venice Film Festival, writes the Russian news agency Interfax.

“The 12th man” is a film about of the war hero Jan Baalsruds’ escaped from the Germans during World War II, with Thomas Gullestad in the lead role. It had a premiere on Christmas Day, and is on the top 10 list of the most popular Norwegian movies in recent times.

This year’s film festival in Moscow has just it’s 40th Anniversary, it was hosted for the first time in 1935. From 1959 to 1995 it was organized every other year but since then it has become an annual event.

