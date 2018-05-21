Over 29 million people saw the royal wedding in the United States

More than 29 million Americans pulled up in front of the TV screen to see Britain’s Prince Harry marry actress Meghan Markle on Saturday.

A total of 29.2 million saw this Saturday’s wedding, according to two Nielsen ratings. When Harry’s brother William married Kate Middleton in 2011, the number was 22.8 million.

Approximately 100,000 spectators were present when Harry and Meghan got married at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

On Sunday thanks was given by the British palace for the round-the-clock wedding.

” Thanks to all who came to Windsor and to anyone who came from other places in Britain, the Commonwealth and the rest of the world. ”

The newlywed couple spent the Saturday night, their first night together as husband and wife at Windsor Castle. On Sunday evening, Markle had her own profile on the royal family’s website.

Markle’s charity work is emphasized, including volunteering at several street kitchens, while her acting career is almost unmentioned. Markle,best known for the role she played in the “Suits” TV series, now carries the title of the ‘Duchess of Sussex’.

” While she will undertake royal duties on behalf of the queen both in Britain and abroad, the duchess will devote her time to supporting several charities which are named on the site.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today