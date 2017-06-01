The Nordic restaurant guide has added nine new Oslo restaurants in its 2017-18 edition, which contains 341 restaurants – 65 of them in Norway.

White Guide Nordic is an annual guide to the best restaurants in the region, evaluated by the 80 independent reviewers. They give a score up to 100 based on food, service, drink and atmosphere, and the restaurants are then classified on the levels “Global Masters”, “Masters”, “Very Fine” and “Fine”. READ MORE about 37 Oslo restaurants in the 2017-18 White Guide Nordic

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today