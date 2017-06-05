50,000 at support concert in Manchester

The memorial concert for the victims of the attack in Manchester on the 22nd of May began with a minutes silence on Sunday night, before the world’s stars came on stage one after the other.

First on stage, Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons, broke the silence with the words ‘let’s not be afraid’.

Take That, and Robbie Williams, then opened the concert.

Ariana Grande, who had a concert in Manchester in May, during which the terrorist attack took place, walked on stage wearing a white sweater bearing the text ‘One Love Manchester’.

‘Manchester, their courage is our hope,’ she said.

Among the performers were bands such as Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Niall Horan (of One Direction),and Katy Perry.

‘I bow to you because, despite everything that has happened here, neither by smell, nor touch, nor hearing, do I see any hatred,’ said Pharrell Williams, before launching into the super-happy, ‘Happy’.

The concert was held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, where a 50,000 audience defied fear, and gathered to listen to their idols. The concert was broadcast live in a number of countries, in Norway on NRK3.

Early on Sunday morning, people began queueing outside the concert arena. According to the BBC, the police had made ‘an iron ring’ around the area. Additional police forces had been summoned from other parts of the country, and there were armed police very visible at all junctions leading to the area, and at all ports of entry.

Everyone entering the concert had to undergo extensive security checks, and no one was allowed to bring in large bags, rucksacks or

suchlike.

