The king kicked off the 450th birthday celebrations

Fredrikstad celebrates 450 years, and King Harald was present Friday to kick off the festivities, “Happy Birthday.” said the king.

Hundreds of people gathered at the square in old town to celebrate their city and the opening of the Frederik festival.

The next eleven days will be celebration celebrated with “culture, colors, diversity and fun”, according to Fredrikstad’s Mayor.

“Happy Birthday!” said King Harald, according to Fredriksstad Blad.

King Harald laid flowers by the statue of King Frederik II, the founder of the city, which stands in the middle of the square, according to the royal house.

Saturday there will be a big jubilee concert in Fredrikstad with CC Cowboys, Aunt Mary and Tommy Tokyo & De Bipolare.

The actual birthday is Tuesday, September 12th, which is marked with a giant shrimp party.

-Everyone is invited by the local catering industry and the Church Town Hall to a fresh shrimp feast and all are welcome, informs the municipality.

