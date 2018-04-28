ABBA has recorded two new songs 35 years after their breakup”It was as though time had stood still’’

ABBA has recorded new music after 35 years. There are two new songs,to be performed by their “abbatarer”.

Last week,it became known that a major global TV show with ABBA was under way. The British BBC, and American NBC are planning a televised tribute show in the band’s honour, with digital editions of the four performing.

“We are currently creating ‘abbatarer’ right now, confirmed Björn Ulvaeus.

It was this work that achieved what ABBA themselves described as “unexpected consequences” in social media.

“We felt, all four of us, that after 35 years or so, it would be fun to reconnect and enter the recording studio. So we did. It was as though time had stood still and we had only been on a short vacation. It was an incredibly pleasant experience! It resulted in two new songs, and one of them, “Still Have Faith In You”, will be performed by our digital editions,’’ it was said by the quartet.

‘’We may have grown old, but the song is new. And it feels good,’’ Agnetha, Annifrid, Benny and Björn rounded off.

The news has been confirmed by their manager, Görel Hanser in a press release, according to the Swedish news agency. TT.

In June 2016, the four ABBA members stood at the same stage and sang at a private drinks party.

