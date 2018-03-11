Alexander Rybak won the Norwegian finals in the Melodi Grand Prix on Saturday. He knocked out Rebecca in the gold duel and will represent Norway in Portugal in May.

Rybak, who won the 2009 international finals with the song “Fairytale”, will now try to repeat the success nine years later in Lisbon with “That’s how you write a song”.

The four artists who came through to the gold duel after voting by the audience and European jury were Rebecca, the duo, Stella and Alexandra, Alexander Alexander, and Alexander Rybak.

Then it was up to the audience to vote who would compete against each other in the gold duel.

It came down to Rebecca and Alexander Rybak, who were the clear leaders in votes and after the two finalists performed their songs again, Rybak was voted the winner.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today