Annual walk along the river Alnaelva in Groruddalen in torchlight with light installations and entertainment along the route.

The walk starts at 7 pm and ends at 10.30 pm. The organisers recommend that you start from Grorud T and walk from there, but everyone is free to walk wherever and whenever they choose, and there is no need to do the complete route. READ MORE about Alnaelva: River walk in torchlight

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today