And the winning gingerbread is…

Norwegian traditions still hold the fort on the other side of the pond. Our Norwegian-American affiliate has visited the Norway House’s Gingerbread Wonderland in Minneapolis to document this year’s winners.

The competition was especially fierce this year! With such an increase in the number of structures, new categories were added. Fourteen Gingerbread Wonders received honours from our illustrious judges this year.

Gingerbread Wonderland runs through January 6th at Norway House in Minneapolis. Visit www.norwayhouse.org to learn more.

Best in show: Hearts and Pines (Collette Bartkowski)

Most whimsical: The Goat Farm (Tamara Keem Pickens, below) & The Gnome Treehouse (Audrey and John Colasawn, not shown)

Best of St. Paul: The Saint Paul Hotel (Stephanie Kissner of Sweet Retreat)

Best of St. Paul: Schmidt Brewery (Maggie Karschnia)

Best of Minneapolis: Little Free Library (Charlotte Ferlic)

Best of Minneapolis: Sweet Chow (Renee and Kirsten Poppenhagen of Sweet Chow)

Best international: Det Kongelige Slott—The Royal Palace (Ethan Bjelland and Jay’d Hagberg) & Borton Overseas World Travel (Borton Overseas, not shown)

Most creative: Holmenkollen (Mary Bergin Bates and Paula Soholt)

Most creative: Stabbur Watermill (Tuesday Norway House Knitters)

© The Norwegian American / #Norway Today

Photos (all this page) courtesy of Norway House.

This article originally appeared in the December 14, 2018, issue of The Norwegian American. To subscribe, visit Subscribe.