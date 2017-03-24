Appointment to the Order of St. Olav

– We congratulate our former Chairman Stener Kvinnsland with appointment as Commander of the Royal Norwegian Order of St. Olav, tweets Oslo University Hospital.

Commander of the St. Olav’s Order is the third highest available award that can be bestowed on a Norwegian citizen, after Commander with star and Grand Cross (Storkors) of the same Order.

– His Majesty the King has appointed Stener Kvinnsland as the Commander of the Royal Norwegian Order of St. Olav, the Royal Court states on its web-site.

Stener Kvinnsland (born May 28th 1948) is a Norwegian physician, professor and entrepreneur, specializing in treatment of cancer.

– Stener Kvinnsland receives the award for his outstanding pioneering work in medicine and health management.

Presentation in Bergen

The decoration will be presented at an event in the Beehive conference centre at Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen Tuesday, March 28th 2017 at midday.

