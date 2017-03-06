The Arts Council launches a website to champion and celebrate local culture

An opening seminar on the 6th of March will be streamed live on the Arts Council website.

The information about the traditions and expressions of cultural heritage in Norway will reach across the country.

On Monday, the Arts Council launches a website for local culture, in which the country is invited to register their contributions.

Anyone can register contributions by telling their story and uploading images and video on immateriellkulturarv.no.

The contributions will put local traditions into a national context.

‘The site will eventually provide a unique overview of the living heritage of Norway today, where activities are practiced and what knowledge people have’, said the Project Leader, Hildegunn Bjørgen.

The celebration of festivities, the exercise of crafts, and use of language, say something about being Norwegian today, wrote the Arts Council in a press release.

The Arts Council encourages both associations and individuals to take part in what the council calls a ‘digital volunteer’.

The archive of Norway’s intangible cultural heritage will mark the tenth anniversary of Norway’s ratification of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The website will be launched with a seminar at the Intercultural Museum in Oslo.

Participating will be the Secretary of State, Bård Folke Fredriksen (Høyre), the Norwegian UNESCO Commission’s leader, Tora Aasland,and Culture Council President, Kristin Danielsen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today