The Arts Festival of North Norway has been held in Harstad since 1965, and is today an international event.

The Arts Festival of North Norway has been held in Harstad since 1965. What began as a musical event with a particular focus on the meeting between amateurs and professionals, is today a top shelf international event that presents and produces a vast well of musical genres, as well as performance arts, visual arts, literature and cinematic arts. Read more about The Arts Festival of North Norway

Source: visittromso.no / Norway Today