‘Audio Porn’ hits the roof on streaming service

Pornographic audiobooks are readily available at the Storytel streaming service. ‘’It’s not provoked by us’’ saidthe boss, adding that they would look at the exposure.

Among over 100,000 titles at Storytel, nearly 4,500 belong in the category, “sensual” wrote Klassekampen newspaper.

In that category, which the more newspaper described as “sound porn”, they are popular and thus get good visibility.

‘’This is no positive trend on our part. It only shows that erotic literature in audiobook form is very popular’’ said Storytel chief, Håkon Havik.

‘’At a general level, this is a challenge many digital services have, where one has lists that are managed automatically based on listening statistics’’ he explained. Havik rejects that erotic books are a focus area and said the relevant titles constitute a small part of the total offer.

Although Storytel has no plans to remove the erotic books from the service, they are working on updates that could make them less visible.

‘’One thing is to offer such literature, another thing is to advertise it. We are working on this now’’ said Havik.

Before Christmas, Storytel introduced a children’s module so that books categorised as “sensual” are not visible to the smallest listeners.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today