Author receives honey from the Palace Park

Author receives gift of honey from the Palace Park (Slottsparken)

For the fourth time, Crown Princess Mette-Marit sat on the train for a tough round of Norway to promote books. On Wednesday she travelled from Asker, via Bø, to Gjerstad.

‘I look forward to it. Especially since I’m heading to a home away from home’, said princess Mette-Marit, as she arrived at Asker Library on Wednesday, before heading onward from Asker station.

In the library, the Princess was met by the Governor, Valgerd Svarstad Haugland, the Mayor, Lene Conradi, and Police Chief Stein Olav Bredli.

Librarian, Siri Tidemann-Andersen, welcomed her to the library, where author Alfred Fidjestøl presented a lecture about the authors of the influential ‘Asker circle’, among them Hulda, and Arne Garborg.

The journey then continued to Bø, where the Crown Princess met Maja Lunde, the author of the successful ‘Bienes Historie’. ‘Home’ is the book’s main subject, but it also invites dialogue on climate, and the role of honey bees in history from a human perspective.

