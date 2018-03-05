For 3000 years Vikings and chieftains controlled the strait Nordvegen – the shipping lane that gave Norway its name.Ever since the time before the Viking Age, Avaldsnes was a place of power.

This is where the Vikings ruled the fairway that gave name to Norway – the way north. Around 870 King Harald Fairhair made Avaldsnes his main royal estate, which was to become Norway’s oldest throne.

Today, we still find Olav’s church at Avaldsnes, as well as Nordvegen History Center and the Viking Farm. These are all places of importance for the Vikings and the history of Norway, easily… READ MORE about Avaldsnes – The Vikings and Norway’s oldest throne

Source: visithaugesund.no / Norway Today