Book deal for Barack and Michelle Obama

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michele have signed a joint book deal with publisher Penguin Random House.

The unique joint deal covers the most sought after memoirs of a former president and first lady in living memory.

Barack Obama is considered one of the most stylistically best writers among the former presidents, and with his wife Michelle they have so far shared little of their time together in the White House.

The financial details of the deal are unknown, but it is believed to be worth a three-digit number in the millions of NOK.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today