British actor will host the Nobel Prize Concert

British actor David Oyelowo will host this year’s Nobel Prize Concert Monday, 11 December. He is among other things known from the film “Selma”.

Oyelowo, who has received a Golden Globe award, is most famous for the role of Martin Luther King Jr.. in the Oscar-nominated film “Selma” from 2014.

For the same movie, John Legend wrote the song “Glory”, which became world-renowned. This song will also feature John Legend at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in the Telenor Arena.

“I am overwhelmed by the fact that I will host an event recognized globally to honor the best in our people,” said David Oyelowo in a press release from concert organizers.

Oyelowo received the British Empire OBE last year for its contribution to drama and culture.

The Brit will lead a concert with already mentioned John Legend, as well as Lukas Graham, Zara Larsson, Matoma and Sigrid to sing. Also the world-renowned and sought after children’s company Le Petit Cirque from Los Angeles will perform during the performance.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

———–