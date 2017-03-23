You can now join the “Wikings”

Recording of season two of NRK success series is just around the corner. Now they are looking for extras – lots of extras.

In April last year took hundreds of Vikings Bukkøy in connection with the shooting of NRK series “Wikings” (Vikingane).

The comedy series was such a huge success that it quickly became clear that it would be recorded another season.

It’s already happening as of April 19th, and now the production company needs extras.

– Yes, we need quite a few. We never get enough, says responsible for extras Penda Faal to Haugesund Avis.

She says that they are looking for people of all ages, but they must have one thing in common:

– They have to look a bit natural. Yes, Viking-like if you will, she says.

Those who sign up, can expect everything from daily life to fighting scenes.

The recording takes place until the end of May.

Source: h-avis.no / Norway Today