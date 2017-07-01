The palace will open the congratulatory protocol

The palace will open the congratulatory message book for Norway’s Queen

As Queen Sonja turns 80, you can send the monarch a personal birthday greeting, as a birthday message book from the Norwegian people will be opened.

From July 4th, it will be possible for the public to leave a greeting in the Queen’s greetings message book, the Palace wrote in a press release.

The protocol will be at the main gate of the palace, and it will be possible to write in it between 13.00 and 15.00 from her birthday onward.

During the morning, the Prime Minister and the Supreme Court Judge will write their congratulations to the Queen.

King Harald reached 80 years of age on the 21st of February this year. The birthday was celebrated at the King’s Parade on 9th and 10th of May.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today