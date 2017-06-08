World heritage centers established at Røros and Rjukan

Centers established for world heritage at Røros and Rjukan / Notodden

In cooperation with the Riksantikvaren, the Environment Directorate establishes two new centers in connection with Røros bergstad and the industrial heritage at Rjukan / Notodden.

-These centers should be local engines towards global work. They will also contribute to the goal that the community will play a role in the work of the World Heritage Convention, “said Climate and Environment Minister Vidar Helgesen, who wishes to establish World Heritage Centers in all of the Norwegian World Heritage Sites.

Norway has three authorized world heritage centers – Bergkunsten in Alta, Vestnorsk fjordlandskap at Geirangerfjorden and Vegaøyan.

Røros Bergstad, Circumferensen and Rjukan-Notodden now follow the industrial heritage. Norway has eight inscriptions on UNESCO’s list of world heritage.

