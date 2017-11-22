The children’s circus troop is ready for the nobel concert

The children’s circus troop, Le Petit Cirque from Los Angeles is ready for the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo this December 11th.

Le Petit Cirque consists of children between the ages of 6 and 15 and performs “breakthrough stunts and with spectacular stage performances”, according to a press release from the organizers of the Nobel Peace Prize Concert.

“We are proud to confirm that Le Petit Cirque will perform at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert where they will perform a show packed with bright colors, music and groundbreaking acrobatics, accompanied by full orchestra and a local children’s choir,” says Odd Arvid Strømstad and Kristian Kirkvaag.

The troop has been on tour for over 49 months and the company has raised over 40 million NOK for humanitarian work and for international aid organizations, according to the organizers.

This year’s Peace Prize Concert will take place on December 11th at the Telenor Arena, in Oslo, and is a musical tribute to Nobel Prize winner ICAN. The program this year includes John Legend, Zara Larsson, Matoma and Sigrid. On Monday, Alan Walker had to cancel his planned noble performance this year.

