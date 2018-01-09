Chinese boy band at Myrkdalen to record video

China’s answer to Justin Bieber, 17 year old, Wang Yuan, attracted attention when he was at a ski resort in Myrkdalen in Voss.

The young singer is the front man in the ‘TFBoys’ boy band. The band is followed by millions of Chinese fan, and represents something brand new in the home country.

Wang Yuan alone is followed by more than 34 million fans on the internet, and was named one of the world’s most influential teenagers by Time Magazine.

Great staff

On Monday, the young star came to Myrkdalen in Voss with a staff which consisted of over 20 people. There, in Flåm, and in Bergen, he will record the music video to the single, ‘Seventeen’. The song is about Wang Yuan’s own 17th birthday, and is going to be launched in connection to China’s new year’s celebration in late January.

When the young, Chinese pop idol arrived at Voss on Monday, former freestyle star, Kari Traa, was among those who welcomed him. Innovation Norway is connected to the recording. The hope is that more Chinese people will get a good impression of what winter holiday opportunities Norway can offer.

‘The goal is not that millions of Chinese will come to Norway, but that the right travellers, who want to experience winter and skiing get their eyes set on Norway. This way, Wang Yuan opens the doors to a whole new audience,’ said Tourism Director, Bente Bratland Holm,of Innovation Norway.

Chinese tourists

The aim is to attract Chinese tourists outside of the main season. With the Winter Olympics in Beijing on the cards in 2022, there is a huge interest in winter sports in China. Over 12 million Chinese people are already skiing, and the market shows an annual growth of 20%.

Myrkdalen is known as one of the most snow-bound places in the country. The visit was a result of cooperation between Innovation Norway, Fjord Norway, Bergen Reiselivslag, Visit Flåm, Myrkdalen Hotel and Chinese Sina Weibo, was China’s response on Twitter.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today