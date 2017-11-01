Christians ask victims for Forgiveness

Catholics and Protestants ask the victims of the Reformation for Forgiveness

Catholic and Protestant leaders marked Tuesday that it was 500 years since the Reformation was initiated and regret all the violence it triggered.

When Martin Luther initiated his insurgence against the Roman Catholic Church, by nailing 95 theses against the trading of forgiveness at the church door in Wittenberg, Germany on October 31, 1517, it marked the beginning of an extensive and bloody power struggle in Europe.

In addition to the emergence of the Protestant Church, the Reformation also resulted in several wars, bloody conflicts, persecution and many refugees.

On Tuesday, the anniversary was marked in the Schlosskirche in Wittenberg, where German Prime Minister Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier participated.

The Vatican and the Lutheran World League marked the day by issuing as a joint statement.

– We ask forgiveness for not succeeding it is stated in the announcement, where the two main directions of Christianity also regret the way Christians have wounded each other in the 500 years since the start of the Reformation.

– We realize that we can not change past, but the past can stimulate us into increased cooperation and hope that the world can overcome divisions and fragmentation, is also inside the statement.

