Get in the holiday spirit! Oslo’s Christmas streets are opening this Saturday, and everyone is invited to enjoy Christmas tree lightings, a Christmas parade, an ice skating show, fireworks and more.

The events will be taking place throughout the city centre, at Aker Brygge, Vika, Spikersuppa, Karl Johan and Jernbanetorget, starting at 2 pm and finishing with fireworks at 7 pm. READ MORE about Christmas kick-off in Oslo on Saturday

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today