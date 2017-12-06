Christmas Time At Maihaugen

At Maihaugen you will find the good, old Christmas feeling.

Christmas at Maihaugen is something special. Here you may visit historical houses and experience Christmas like in the old days.

Maihaugen’s Christmas market

Maihaugen’s Christmas market is one of Norway’s nicest Christmas markets and is on the first weekend of advent. Here there are lots of good treats, local foods, craft and other quality products. This year there is more than 100 stalls around in the houses and in the open-air museum.

Source: maihaugen.no / Norway Today