On Saturday 23 September everyone is invited to “Oslo City Life” (Oslo byliv), a celebration of city life in the centre of Oslo with free activities throughout the day.

The event is part of the Municipality of Oslo’s project “Car-Free City Centre” (Bilfritt byliv), and will take place in areas where parking spaces have been replaced with meeting places. READ MORE about City life day in Oslo 23 September

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today