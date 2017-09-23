City life day in Oslo 23 September

City life day in OsloCity life day in Oslo.Photo: visitoslo.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 23. September 2017

On Saturday 23 September everyone is invited to “Oslo City Life” (Oslo byliv), a celebration of city life in the centre of Oslo with free activities throughout the day.

 

The event is part of the Municipality of Oslo’s project “Car-Free City Centre” (Bilfritt byliv), and will take place in areas where parking spaces have been replaced with meeting places. READ MORE about City life day in Oslo 23 September

 

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today

 

 

