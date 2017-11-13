Coca-Cola – The Christmas Trailer stops here – maybe it will visit you ?

At the end of November, the popular Coca-Cola Christmas trailer is starting its popular Christmas tour around Norway. This year there will also be one lucky person who gets the chance to surprise someone with a visit to the Christmas Caravan.

After two years’ break, the Christmas Caravan is finally back, but one stop is still undecided.

“We are very excited to be back with our Christmas Caravan again, and especially to surprise a lucky winner with a visit to the trailer,” says Line Sjøthun, the brand manager in Coca-Cola Norway.

The trailer will start its journey in Trondheim on November 23rd and will visit 25 towns and cities until Christmas Eve. Whilst on the road, the trailer will also make an extra stop.

“We like to spread a bit of fun! If you know someone who wants the opportunity to visit the Christmas Caravan, we will come with both the Christmas trailer, Father Christmas plus an extra surprise, reveals Sjøthun.

Consumers can view the old Christmas movie on the screen.

It’s over 20 years since the Christmas movie from Coca-Cola, “Holidays are coming”, was shown for the first time. Over many years, there have been a lot of new Christmas merchandise from Coca-Cola, but still there are many Norwegians who have a special relationship with this classic movie and the Christmas trailer. Already in October the first inquiries came from consumers who asked after it.

“We do not have the habit of reusing old adverts, but there is no doubt that ‘ Holidays are coming’ is has a special position for many here in the country. We have therefore chosen to show the old classic on TV every Sunday during Advent. We hope it can help give people a bit of extra Christmas atmosphere, “concludes Line Sjøthun.

More info about the competition and the tour can be found on coke.no/jul

Here the Christmas trainer stops

Thursday 23.11 Obs City Syd Trondheim at 13-18

Saturday 25.11 Obs Steinkjer at 13-18

Monday 27.11 Obs Let Trondheim at 13-18

Tuesday 28.11 Obs Moa Ålesund at 13-18

Thursday 30.11 Obs Vestkanten Bergen at 13-18

Friday 01.12 Obs Åsane Bergen at 13-18

Saturday 02.12 Obs Sartor Bergen at 13-18

Monday 04.12 Obs Lagunen Bergen at 13-18

Tuesday 05.12 Obs Haugesund at 13-18

Wednesday 06.12 Obs Bryne at 13-18

Thursday 07.12 Obs Mariero Stavanger at 13-18

Friday 08.12 Obs Kvadrat Sandnes at 13-18

Saturday 09.12 Obs Lyngdal at 13-18

Sunday 10.12 Obs Arendal at 13-18

Tuesday 12.12 Obs Fokserød Sandefjord at 13-18

Wednesday 13.12 Obs Buskerud Krogstadelva at 13-18

Thursday 14.12 Obs winter bridge at 13-18

Friday 15.12 Obs Alnabru Oslo at 13-18

Saturday 16.12 Christmas in Winterland (Spikersuppa)

Sunday 17.12 Obs Haugenstua Oslo at 13-18

Monday 18.12 Obs Jessheim at 13-18

Tuesday 19.12 Obs Elverum at 13-18

Wednesday 20.12 Obs Rudshøgda at 13-18

Thursday 21.12 Obs Olrud Hamar at 13-18

Friday 22.12 Obs Lillestrøm at 13-18

