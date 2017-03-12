Conservatives award prize to Russian activists

At a time when Norway’s relations with Russia are cool, Agora – and the Russian human rights group’s leader – Pavel Tsjikov are awarded the Sjur Lindebrække price.

Agora is a network of lawyers who, through more than ten years has been among Russia’s foremost defenders of human rights.

The Conservative’s parliamentary leader ,Trond Helleland, maintained that the organization has continued its excellent and courageous work, despite the fact that the group is slated to be ‘foreign agents’ by Russian authorities.

– Agora has long been a champion of human rights and justice, he said when he announced the price.

It was presented by Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

– This network of lawyers and legal experts has played a central role in ensuring the right to a fair trial and strengthening of human rights in Russia under increasingly difficult conditions, according to a press release from the Conservatives.

Sjur Lindebrække price for democracy and human rights is given every year at the Conservative’s national convention.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today