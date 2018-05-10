Constitution Day, 17 May in Oslo

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 10. May 2018

Our constitution, declaring Norway an independent nation, was signed on 17 May, 1814. Despite independence not being fully achieved until 1905, this date remains Norway’s National Day, and is a national holiday.

 

The highlight of the day is the big children’s parade, and Norwegian flags and national costumes dominate the streets. The parade inn Oslo includes some 60,000 children as well as marching bands.Read more about……Constitution Day, 17 May in Oslo

 

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today

