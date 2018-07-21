The Crown Prince celebrated his birthday at Mågerø

Crown Prince Haakon was 45 years old on Friday, and in the glorious summer weather, the celebration took place at the summer resort of Mågerø in Tjøme, attended by the royal couple.

“The Crown Prince celebrated the day privately with his close family, and no official mark of the day was announced,”said Guri Varpe, communications manager at the Palace to NTB news.

The Crown Prince’s next official mission is in early August.On August the 10th, King Harald and Crown Prince will receive Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, at the Palace, and subsequent government councils.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today