Crown Prince family attending Christmas service in Asker

Crown Prince Haakon and the children attended the family service in Asker. Crown Princess Mette-Marit stayed home to prepare for the Christmas celebrations.

Assistant Communications Manager at the Palace, Sven Gjeruldsen announces this. The eldest son ogf the crown princess, Marius Borg Høiby, also attended the service, in addition to the mother of the crown princess, Marit Tjessem.

The Christmas service in Asker has become a tradition for the Crown Prince family, who will celebrate Christmas at Skaugum together with the famile of the Crown Princess. It is six years since they last celebrated Christmas at home.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today