Crown Princess appointed as ambassador of literature

Crown Princess Mette-Marit was Wednesday appointed as Ambassador for Norwegian literature abroad.

The nomination took place during the input conference on Norway being honorary guest at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2019 which the NORLA Centre for Norwegian Discourse and Literature abroad – arranged in Oslo.

Norway is promoted as the main country at the book fair in Frankfurt in 2019. The Crown Princess and representatives for the Government participated when more than 200 of the most important Norwegian actors were gathered in the Centre’s Marble Hall.

– This is the world’s largest book fair. Being a main focus in Frankfurt gives unique opportunities for spreading of Norwegian literature in the world. As a special guest country, you are at the centre of world literature, NORLA’s director Margit Walsø says.

State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Laila Bokhari (Conservatives), opened the conference on behalf of the Government. Even the Crown Princess spoke to the participants. She was followed by Minister of Culture, Linda Hofstad Helleland (Conservatives).

Director of the fair, Jürgen Boos, participates in key parts of the program. As part of the initiative, a comprehensive cultural framework program is also included.

According to NORLA, the book fair is the biggest Norwegian cultural initiative ever abroad, and is a major boost for Norwegian literature and other art forms internationally.

The Parliament has granted NOK 30 million. In addition, there are contributions from several private foundations and other sponsors.

