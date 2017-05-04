Crown Princess Mette-Marit on literature train ride

Literature train ride to Sørlandet

For the fourth time, Crown Princess Mette-Marit goes on a journey with the literature train. This time the trip goes to Sørlandet.

The trip goes on a very homeward track for the Crown Princess

From the municipality of Asker to the town of Kristiansand. The theme of this year’s literary train journey is therefore home.

The first stop is Asker Library June 7, focusing on the Asker area. Hulda and Arne Garborg created a home in Asker as the nation’s construction was at its most intense.

Along the way from Asker to Kristiansand, the literature train stops at Bø in Telemark, Gjerstad and Vennesla. In addition, there will be an evening event in Dypvåg church outside Tvedestrand on June 8.

At the stops there will be a literary event in collaboration with local libraries. The Crown Princess will meet both the audience and current writers.

The Literature Day ends in Kristiansand, June 9, specifically at Kristiansand Cathedral School, Gimle. The Crown Princess will meet the authors Gaute Heivoll and Bjarte Breiteig – who both attended her own high school in Krisiansand.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today