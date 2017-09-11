DNA profiles found after museum theft in Bergen

The police have found DNA profiles after museum theft in Bergen

Two DNA profiles have been found at the University Museum in Bergen that may belong to the thieves who got away with 400 Viking treasures.

The police will now investigate whether the material can be linked to the perpetrators during the theft on August 12, according to Bergens Tidende.

– Although we now have two distinct DNA profiles, they may not originate from the thieves. It can not be excluded that they belong to employees, as an example. The profiles have been forwarded to Kripos, which will check them against the DNA registry, says investigator in the case, Anita Dahl.

She hopes they will receive answers from Kripos in a couple of weeks. For example, DNA can be found through traces of hair, blood or saliva, but the police will not yet tell what the profiles they have found originate from.

