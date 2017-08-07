One of Norway’s largest medieval museums providing an insight into our history from the Viking era, through the Middle Ages and up until today.
The glass structure covering the cathedral ruins is the main attraction, and this is where visitors are told the dramatic story of how the church was destroyed. They also get to experience the fantastic acoustics as the guides show off their singing skills.
READ MORE about Domkirkeodden
Source: visit-hedmark.no / Norway Today
Be the first to comment on "Domkirkeodden"