Donald and the Beagle-Boys in Oslo!

Donald Duck and the Beagle-Boys in Oslo!

HELP and GISP! For the first time in world history, the Beagle-Boys (B-gjengen) is visiting Oslo! The B-affling B-andites are of course not on vacation, they have creepy plans to steal both sculptures from the Vigeland Park (Duck-in-law park) and the famous painting Skrik (Sneak) from the Munch museum (Skunk museum.).

In the Donald story we follow the frenetic villain chase through the streets of Oslo, via Holmenkollen, the Vigeland Sculpture Park, Aker Brygge, the Royal Palace and the Opera.

In addition to the Oslo visit, a separate Donald-certified map of Oslo has also been created:

“Welcome to Featherslo – a duckalicious city”

Scream! Theft at the Skunkmuseum!

The Beagle boys not only Duck up in the Donald magazine, they are in Oslo in real life too!

“According to rumors, they are planning to break in and steal the famous painting SNIK from the Duck Museum

Saturday 24th at noon

Then Norway’s only Donald artist Arild Midthun comes to teach how to make your own Donald Duck drawings and to solve the crime case with the children.

– There will be a separate drawing workshop and the kids will get diamonds! We hand out Donald magazines and our own map of Featherslo.

In Week 25 the magazine “The Beagle boys in Oslo” will be published.

The magazine is on sale from Monday 19 June to 1 July

Content in the magazine:

– Frontpage with Fantonald + Beagle-boys in Vigelandsparken

– History of the Beagle boys and Fantonald in Oslo. The Beagle boys steals SKRIK and sculptures from the Vigelandspark. The story visits Holmenkollen, Vigelandsparken, Aker Brygge, the Palace and the Opera.

– Poster: Duckified Oslo map with fun versions of sights and districts

"Welcome to Featherslo – a duckalisious city"

