Egypt’s president opens “Middle East’s largest cathedral”

Egypt’s President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, inaugurated a Coptic Cathedral on Sunday in the country’s new capital outside Cairo.

The event is interpreted as a sign of religious tolerance and solidarity with the Egyptian Christian minority.

Christ’s Nativity Cathedral is the largest church in the Middle East according to the official Facebook page of a spokesman for the Orthodox Coptic Church in Egypt.

The dedication was made in connection with the Coptic Christmas celebration on Sunday.

Egypt’s Muslim president ordered the construction of the cathedral two years ago after 27 Christians were killed in a bombing attack on a Coptic cathedral in Cairo.

Pope Francis spoke on Sunday of the construction of the cathedral, which can accommodate 8,000 people.

The Copts make up about 10% of the Muslim-dominated Egyptian population of 100 million.

