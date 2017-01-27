Elton John to write ‘The Devil Wears Prada – The Musical’

Pop singer Elton John will create the soundtrack for a musical version of the hit movie and best-selling book, ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

The musical will premiere on Broadway in New York, and the lyrics to Elton’s music are to be penned by humor writer Paul Rudnick.

‘Recreating ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ in musical form is very exciting. I am a big fan of both the book and feature film, and an avid fan of the fashion world’, said the British singer-songwriter in a statement.

The schedule for the project is not yet known.

Elton John has previously had great success with musicals on Broadway, and was behind the musical version of ‘The Lion King,’ which had record breaking earnings.

He also wrote musical versions of the movie ‘Billie Elliot’, and Verdi’s opera, ‘Aida’.

‘‘The Devil Wears Prada’’ premiered in 2006, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in the lead roles; it was, in turn, based on a bestselling novel, written by Lauren Weisberger.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today