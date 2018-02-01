Eminem to Voldsløkka 30th of June

Rap icon Eminem is coming to Norway and Oslo for the first time in over seventeen years on 30 June 2018.

The last time Eminem performed in Oslo was in 2001, in front of a packed crowd in Oslo Spektrum. This time, he will play at Voldsløkka, a huge outdoors field, housing 60.000 people at the max.

Eminem is one of the most successful rappers of all time, with over 155 million records sold worldwide. He is also the first artist with eight consecutive albums debuting at no. 1 in America. READ MORE about Eminem til Voldsløkka 30. juni

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today