Erna Solberg opened the Kongsberg Jazz Festival with a dance

‘I tried to dance in a respectful way at the jazz parade,’ said Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, at the opening of the Kongsberg Jazz Festival.

‘Over the years, we’ve seen both successful and possibly less successful examples of politicians who dance in parades like this, and you can assess for yourselves which category I’m in,’ said Solberg in her opening speech.

The Chick Corea Electric Band opened the festival’s concert program, where Susanna Wallumrød will play three separate concerts.

‘One of my biggest jazz experiences was in Bergen, when Miles Davis played one of the most beautiful songs I know, Time After Time. That was my way into the jazz,’ said Solberg.

The Kongsberg Jazz Festival lasts until the 8th of July.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today