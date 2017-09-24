The show promises groundbreaking entertainment and non-stop action inspired by the hugely popular movie franchise. Tickets for the 1–3 June 2018 shows go on sale on 29 September at 9 am at ticketmaster.no.

Just like the films Fast & Furious Live will be packed with special effects, flaming exhaust and motoracrobatics, and will recreate some of the most daring moments from the screen using original cars from the movies.

READ MORE about Fast & Furious Live to Telenor Arena

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today