Archaeologists found the grave of Pharaoh’s goldsmith

Egyptian archaeologists have found a tomb with the remains of a distinguished goldsmith who lived in the country 3,500 years ago.

The goldsmith Amenemhat lived in the 18th dynasty of ancient Egypt, and in the grave the researchers found among other things statues of the smith, his wife and one of their sons. They also found sarcophages, mummies, jewelry and masks.

The country’s Minister of Antiquity, Khaled al-Anani, presented the find on Saturday. It is the latest in a series of discoveries that have been made in Egypt in recent months.

In April, Egyptian authorities announced the find of eight mummies in a burial chamber in Luxor. A large statue has also been uncovered in a poor district in Cairo.

The authorities hope the new discoveries will lead to increased tourism after the decline caused by terrorist attacks in the aftermath of the so-called Arabic spring.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today