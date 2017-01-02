Four out of ten say Norway is a Christian country

A recent poll shows that 42 percent of respondents perceive Norway as a Christian country.

The results are from a poll conducted by InFact for Dagen.no. The question is relevant for this year since Norway and many other countries will celebrate the 500 years since the Reformation began.

To the question: “In your opinion is Norway a Christian country today?” 34 percent answered No and 24 percent answered “I don’t know”.

The answers vary little by gender, but some by region. The Yes responses from Southern Norway were 47 percent.

Eastern Norway is least likely to perceive Norway as a Christian country. In Oslo, this is especially clear with 37 percent who answered Yes and 45 percent said No.

– I think it is positive that over 40 percent perceive Norway as a Christian country, says Bishop Halvor Nordhaug in Bjørgvin. However, he stressed that the question is not very precise and notes that the “I don’t know” percentage is high.

Director Jens-Petter Johnsen of the Church Council underlines that it’s always been difficult to define a Christian country.

– The future if the Christian community will be more affected by their own personal devotion to the Christian message, he says.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today