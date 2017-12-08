French Rock legend Johnny Hallyday dead

Hundreds of thousands of French will show Johnny Hallyday the last respect on Saturday

President Emmanuel Macron accompanied by first lady Brigitte and all of France will bid farewell to their rock icon Johnny Hallyday on Saturday.

The police excpect hundreds of thousands of people in the city centre when the procession is to move from the Arc de Triomphe and down the Champs Elysees towards Place de la Concorde. About 700 motorcyclists will escort the coffin, as heavy motor bikes were Hallyday’s passion.

Hallyday died night to Wednesday 74 years old, after several years of cancer. The news dominated French media throughout the following day. Young or old, French people love their Hallyday, often presented as a French version of Elvis.

The national icon’s backing band will perform some of his most famous songs from a stage in front of the Madelaine Church, where a ceremony will be held. President Macron is expected to say a few words during the ceremony, which the many thousands who can not attend can follow on big screens.

Eiffel tower says bye

Hallyday’s impact on French culture will be remembered in many places in the capital and elsewhere. The Eiffel Tower takes leave with the words “Thank you Johnny,” while all the football arenas who are to play matches in the two top divisions this weekend will play something from his career before kicking off.

The radio station RTL reports that he will be buried on the Caribbean island of St Bart’s, where Hallyday has a home. You can read more at the Guardian or as always at wikipedia

