The Fuglemyrhytta cabin is now open

The brand new, unmanned cabin is designed by Snøhetta, and is located just two kilometres (1.25 miles) from the nearest metro station. Fuglemyrhytta has amazing views towards the Oslo Fjord, and its ten beds are now available for overnight stays.

Just eight kilometres from the city centre, Fuglemyrhytta’s location near is perfect for exploring the forests around Oslo. The famous viewpoint of Vettakollen is just a short walk from the cabin, and ski and hiking trails to Frognerseteren, Ullevålseter and Sognsvann are also nearby.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today