The Fuglemyrhytta cabin is now open

TOPICS:
FuglemyrhyttaFuglemyrhytta

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 27. September 2018

The brand new, unmanned cabin is designed by Snøhetta, and is located just two kilometres (1.25 miles) from the nearest metro station. Fuglemyrhytta has amazing views towards the Oslo Fjord, and its ten beds are now available for overnight stays.

 

Just eight kilometres from the city centre, Fuglemyrhytta’s location near is perfect for exploring the forests around Oslo. The famous viewpoint of Vettakollen is just a short walk from the cabin, and ski and hiking trails to Frognerseteren, Ullevålseter and Sognsvann are also nearby.

READ MORE about The Fuglemyrhytta cabin is now open

 

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "The Fuglemyrhytta cabin is now open"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*