“Game of Thrones” Giant is dead

The actor Neil Fingleton, which height of 2.33 meters was declared as Britain ‘s tallest man is dead, according to several British media.

Fingleton is perhaps best known for the role as “Mag the Mighty” in the HBO series “Game of Thrones”.

He also portrayed the villain the Fisher King in the BBC sci-fi series “Doctor Who”.

Fingleton was merely 36 years old when he died due to heart failure on Saturday, writes The Mirror.

Fingleton grew up in England and later moved to the United States to play basketball. Eventually he returned home to start his acting career.

