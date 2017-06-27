Ap’s and SV’s gay networks disagree with Löfven

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven statement that all pastors must marry everyone, including same-sex couples, meets resistance in Norway.

– People who love each other – regardless of gender – shall be entitled to the same marriage. We Social Democrats are working to make all pastors must marry everyone, including same-sex couples, said Löfven to the Swedish weekly newspaper kyrkans tidning last week.

The Swedish Prime Minister also drew parallels between this and the right of reservation in abortion cases. Sweden forbids midwives to refrain from performing abortions.

The statement is not adopted by the leader of the Norwegian Labour Party’s gay network.

Enough willing pastors

– No gays want to be devoted by a pastor who wants to puke at the sight of them on the day that should be the greatest day in your life. We have enough pastor who want to marry same-sex couples, and do not have to force anyone to do that, says Jon Reidar Øyan to Vårt Land. He adds he would have thought otherwise if there had been a lack of pastors who would bless gay marriages

The leader in the Norwegian Socialist party’s LHBT network, Endre Isachsen Flatmo, emphasizes that SV also does not want a law.

Löfven’s statements have been criticized in Sweden. The Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch Thor for instance writes on Facebook that the “Prime Minister is not a pastor in the church!”

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today