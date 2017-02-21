Oslo Visitor Centre now offers free tickets to a prime view of Oslo’s National Day celebrations.
The Royal Palace Square is the best place to experience the children’s parade, the highlight of the 17 May festivities in Oslo. From here you’ll also have a great view of the royal family greeting the children from the Royal Palace balcony. READ MORE about Get free tickets to the Royal Palace Square on 17 May
Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today
