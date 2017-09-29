Guided tours of the Parliament building

Would you like to see the Parliament building from the inside?

Autumn 2017: every Saturday from 2 September to 25 November (except 16 September and 7 October).

All tours:

10.00 and 11.30 (in English only)

Maximum 30 visitors per guided tour on a first-come-first-served basis

No bookings available

We regret that we do not accept organized groups on Saturdays for the guided tours of the Parliament

Entrance Akersgata, on the reverse side of the building to the main entrance

Tours last for approximately one hour

Please note that there will be a security check on entering the building

Photography is permitted, except in the security control area

Filming is strictly prohibited

Free of charge

For more information, please contact the Visitor and Educational Services Section:

befo@stortinget.no

The Storting reserves the right to make alterations to the advertised schedule for guided tours in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

The Storting

The Storting is the Norwegian Parliament. It is the supreme arena for political debate and decision-making in the Kingdom of Norway.

The Storting represents the ultimate expression of the sovereignty of the Norwegian people. Through the Storting, it is the people who govern the country, introduce legislation, authorize public spending, impose taxes and control the work of the Government.

There are 169 elected Members of the Storting. Parliamentary elections take place every four years. There are no by-elections, nor is there any constitutional provision to dissolve the Storting between elections.

The system of parliamentary rule means that it is the Storting that determines the composition of the Norwegian Government. It is also the decision of the Storting to decide whether or not to initiate a referendum on a particular issue.

The main functions of the Storting are to:

pass new legislation, and amend and repeal existing legislation,

determine annual state revenues and expenditures by considering and adopting the Fiscal Budget,

supervise the Government and public administration,

authorize plans and guidelines for the activities of the State and debate broader domestic and foreign policy issues.

